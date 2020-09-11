Adah Sharma’s Video Leaves Fans Spooked

With lockdown and social-distancing in place, social media has become everyone’s refuge. From challenges to creative videos, people are doing everything they can to survive this pandemic. One of the key elements to a stress-free survival is humour.

Actress Adah Sharma recently posted an Instagram video that had viewers spook out and then laugh. In the video, the actress leaves her house. As soon as she leaves, another Adah creeps out of a shelf in the wall. Does the famous actress have a twin? Or is there a real-life ghost haunting her house? No, it’s just the magic of editing. As she says in the caption, “and then we were 2 (sic).”

She also included #100yearsofAdahSharma most definitely a reference to her famous horror film, 1920. As this is 2020, Adah is now 100 years old! The video has over five lakh views on Instagram. Watch it here:

A viewer with the handle viraj_godwa added a funny comment stating: “U forgot to wear mask ..u left it in the door handle that’s y u died and became gost…so guys wear mask (sic).”

The actress maintains a healthy presence on her social media accounts, often to entertain her fans and update them of future projects. Recently, she took to social media to announce her mysterious new project titled ‘?’. The comment of the post was full of intrigued fans brimming with curiosity. Apart from the super weird title and director, she refused to provide any more information. The film is rumoured to be a female-centric horror thriller.

This is not the first time the actress has used her Horror movie fame and experience to scare her fans. She recently posted another video with a caption “I’ve signed my next horror movie! This video is uski khushi mein *** #100yearsofAdahSharma #1920to2020 #makeuptutorial (sic).”

While the video looks like a harmless makeup tutorial for about three/fourth of the run, there is sudden jumps scare that might make people drop their phone.

It is clear that she takes her horror genre very seriously both on-screen and off-screen.