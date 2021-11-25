Actress’ Mehendi Costs Rs 1 Lakh?

With each passing day, new details have been coming in regarding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours, although the actors have maintained a dignified silence on this matter. Now, reports are stating that Sojat Mehendi from Pali, Jodhpur will be sent to the actress on her special day. And if those reports are anything to go by, the bride to be’s wedding Mehendi is worth Rs 1 lakh. BollywoodLife reported that a sample of the Mehendi has already been sent to the actress, and the Mehendi will not have any chemicals in it. It is prepared by hand, the reports further stated.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal to Have Court Marriage Next Week Ahead of Royal Wedding in Rajasthan?

The portal also reported that the businessman getting the henna made will not be taking any money from Vicky and Katrina.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly preparing for their wedding in Rajasthan next month, for which the actress has reportedly taken a break from work. The rumour mill has been spinning over the last few weeks amid claims that the duo has decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting hitched.

Now as per the latest report, a source close to Katrina told BollywoodLife that the rumoured couple will have a court marriage in Mumbai next week before they head to Rajasthan for an elaborate wedding ceremony at an exotic resort near Ranthambore. There are two wedding ceremonies planned in Rajasthan, as per a close friend of the duo.

The speculation about their impending wedding went into overdrive after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. They reportedly had a Roka ceremony on Diwali at director Kabir Khan’s house. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.