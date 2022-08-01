Actress-host Rashmi Gautam Looks Gorgeous In White Chiffon Floral Print Saree

Telugu actress-hot Rashmi Gautam has set the internet on fire with her latest pictures in a saree. In the photos, she is seen in a white chiffon floral print saree with a multicolour border, which she paired with a fuchsia sleeveless blouse. And she opted for nude makeup and smokey eyes and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photos the actress wrote in the caption, “Yeh Mausam Ka Jadoo hai mitwaaa.”

As soon as Rashmi Gautam’s new saree photos were shared on Instagram, fans were impressed. One of her fans wrote “Beautiful” with a red heart emoji. Another said, “Drop dead gorgeous”. The post garnered

116,228 likes.

A few days ago, the actress shared another set of photos in a vibrant multi-striped saree, which she matched with a black strappy blouse. The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption suggesting that the pictures were taken while she was at work. “When work turns fun,” wrote Rashmi Gautam. Her fans went crazy seeing the photos. The post received 22,456 likes.

On the professional front, Rashmi appears primarily in Telugu films and television.

She has worked in several popular movies like Current, Well Done Abba, Bindaas, Login, Guru, Antham, Next Nuvve, and many more. Rashmi will next be seen in the upcoming Telegu action film Bhola Shankar.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, the movie is the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam and stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The movie will hit the theatres on September 10.

Rashmi gained prominence after appearing as an anchor in the popular comedy show Jabardasth. Which was broadcasted on ETV.

