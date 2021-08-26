Actress Bhagyashree Calls Peas ‘Protein Gemstones’, Shares Its Health Benefits

Vegetarians often find it difficult to find protein rich items compared to non-vegetarians. The non-vegetarians easily get protein from food items like meat and eggs whereas the vegetarians have a limited option. A few food items like Paneer, Soya and pulses are good sources of protein. However, a very few people know that green peas are also rich in protein.

One serving of 100 grams of peas may have around 5 grams of protein which is almost 10% of the daily requirement. Bhagyashree the famous actress of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ recently spoke about the importance of making peas a part of your daily diet.

This video is a part of a series that the actress shares on Instagram called #TuesdaytipswithB. In the video the actress can be seen sitting with a plate full of peas. While talking about its benefits the actress mentioned that there was a reason behind our mother and grandmothers wanting us to finish the peas we had in our plate. In the caption of the video she wrote ‘peas are slowly getting accepted as a good protein source for vegetarians across the world’.

She called peas those gems which were mostly thrown in Indian food to make the vegetable look good. She further added that these people did not know that it has so many benefits. Green peas contain vitamins, zinc, potassium and a lot of fiber, she added.

The actress mentioned that peas are great for digestive health, eye and for building immunity. She regularly gives healthy diet tips. Bhagyashree, who is 52 years old, is known for maintaining her beauty and looks. She regularly shares beauty tips with her fans which are well received by her fans.

