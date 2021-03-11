Actors Who Portrayed Lord Shiva on TV Screen

Lord Shiva is known as one of the gods who run this universe, among his Hindu devotees. Also known as the destroyer, Lord Shiva possess great power and is known to be away from the worldly matters.

Marking his union with Shakti or Goddess Parvati, Maha Shivratri is celebrated each year on the 13th night and 14th day of the Krishna Paksh in the Phalguna month, which usually falls in February or March.

This year, Maha Shivratri is being marked on Thursday, March 11. To bring the legends and mythological stories behind the life and existence of Lord Shiva, Indian cinema and TV industry have made several shows and movies on the god.

Some of these shows got popular because of the actors who portrayed the role of Lord Shiva. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021, let us have a look at the famous faces who have played Lord Shiva on TV screens:

Mohit Raina: One of the popular names when it comes to playing the role of Lord Shiva, Mohit Raina was seen in the character for the show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. The show also saw Mouni Roy playing the character of Mata Parvati.

Rohit Bakshi: Playing the role of Lord Shiva in TV show Siya Ke Ram, Rohit Bakshi won hearts with his acting in the mythological series.

Amit Mehra: Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman saw Amit Mehra playing the role of Lord Shiva. As it is well known, Lord Hanuman is one of the avatars of Lord Shiva.

Santosh Shukla: Digging into the past, we can recollect Santosh Shukla’s portrayal of Lord Shiva for the TV series Jai Jai Shiv Shankar.

Yashodhan Rana: Doordarshan show Om Namah Shivaay saw Yashodhan Rana in the avatar of Lord Shiva. He was accompanied by Gayatri Shashtri in the role of Mata Parvati. The duo, who married soon after, got divorced in 2010.