Actor Responds to Aamir Khan Supporting Him Amid Divorce Rumours

South superstars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are making headlines for their divorce rumours. While none of the actors has confirmed anything, sources reveal that things are not smooth between the two and they might get a divorce. Chaitanya will also be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Laal Singh Chadha. Amid this, Aamir extended his support to the actor.

In the pre-release event of Love Story, Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest film, Aamir Khan said, “I asked Naga Chaitanya if I can be part of the event. That’s the reason the organizers had to invite me forcibly. I came here to say something important. We both have been working together for a film. I had some experiences with Naga Chaitanya that are so special that I wanted to share with his parents. I took his father’s number and his mother’s number too. But I wanted to tell something to all of his fans as well. So I came here. I felt so happy working with this man, who is not only an actor and a creator but he is such a kind of man who touches the heart of anyone with his nature.”

Now, the actor has responded to Aamir’s kind words. Talking to an entertainment portal he said that it was an unforgettable gesture. “He didn’t have to be there and he didn’t have to say the things that he did. It was totally unexpected. Aamir sir saw the trailer of my new film Love Story and he said he wanted to be there to support the team. Having him there at the event was magical! He is too kind a person. The amount of warmth I received from him during the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha is very difficult to put into words,” he said in a recent interview.

Reportedly, the once passionately in love duo is not living together owing to irreconcilable differences. However, throughout public appearances, both Chay and Sam have avoided questions regarding a probable split between them, which has left their admirers in profound despair. According to ETimes, Chay and his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, do not approve of Sam’s glamorous persona.

Sam undertakes a lot of photoshoots and takes on challenging and bold roles, which is troubling the Akkineni family. As per the reports, Chay and Nagarjuna want Sam to live like the veteran actor’s wife and Sam’s mother-in-law, Amala Akkineni, rather than flaunt her curves onscreen.

The actress was last seen in a daring avatar in ‘The Family Man 2’, and while critics and fans praised her performance, it did not sit well with the Akkineni family.

