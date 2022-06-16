Actor Nitin Israni to Appear in Web Series Titled Pancharatna

Actor Nitin Israni will soon appear in a web series titled Pancharatna, which is backed by Maheshwar Films International. Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing a crucial role in the show.

Speaking about the opportunity, Nitin said, “I would get a chance to play lead roles in a film and a web series so soon, I had never thought that, but my dedication, hard work, constant learning, and efforts to keep refining myself paid off. But for me, this is just the beginning. I have to go a long way and make a mark for myself and I promise that one day I will be successful in this.

“Never compromise on your dreams. Struggle and learning are two aspects of life. The phase of struggle may end, but learning from life should never be stopped. I believe in this principle of life,” he added.

Speaking of Nitin, the actor, born in a simple middle-class family in Ulhasnagar of Thane district adjoining Mumbai, started dreaming of becoming an actor when he was 16.

Nitin’s father is retired and is currently engaged in a sewing business, his mother is a housewife and his younger brother is a student of class 11. Despite growing up in an ordinary environment, Nitin had only one dream, and that was to put himself on the map of the entertainment industry.

After completing his schooling and graduation, Nitin enrolled himself in Maheshwar Films International Acting School and it was during his training in acting that he got a chance to play the character of a villain in the film titled Duke, which is set to release in theatres next month.

