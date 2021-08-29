Actor Armaan Kohli Under Arrest in Drugs Case; Kriti Sanon Calls Prabhas ‘Pretty Talkative’

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house in Mumbai, sources in the central agency said. An NCB team raided Kohli’s house in the evening on Saturday and later took him to the agency’s office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, said an official. Now, he has been officially arrested.

Actor Armaan Kohli Under Arrest in Drugs Case, NCB Says Cocaine Recovered from His Residence

Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams were seen in a light-hearted mood on The Kapil Sharma Show’s Saturday episode. The players, who have already displayed their talent at the Tokyo Olympics this year, also proved that they can match wits with the comedians on the show. Kapil said that it was an honour and a privilege to have the two teams, who have made India proud, as his guests on the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams Match Wits with Comics This Weekend

Bollywood‘s beloved girl gang, which consists of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhat, recently met up for a glamorous night in. The BFFs, who are often spotted together, spent their outing chilling by a pool. Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture with her friends, which quickly went viral. The actresses were seen making different glamorous poses in the picture, which could have easily been from a fashion photoshoots.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor Enjoy Glam Night Out With BFFs

Actress Kriti Sanon is attached to star with Prabhas in upcoming film Adipurush from Om Raut which is based on epic Ramayana. It is one of the highly anticipated films of both Prabhas, who plays Lord Rama, and Kriti, who plays Goddess Sita in this period film.

Kriti Sanon Calls Adipurush Co-star Prabhas ‘Pretty Talkative’ and ‘Chilled Out Person’

Salman Khan will be back as Bigg Boss host in the upcoming 15th season, which will be premiering soon. A promo had already been released in which Salman was dressed as a hunter and was speaking to a Tree of Fortune, voiced by legendary actress Rekha. Now, in a new teaser, Salman shares the new format of the controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Teases ‘Sankat in Jungle’ in New Promo

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here