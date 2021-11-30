ACC case against Sohel Rana, former caretaker of Chattogram Jail

Rajib Sharma, Chattogram: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against former jail superintendent of Chittagong Central Jail Md. Sohel Rana Biswas for allegedly acquiring known non-income assets.

The case was filed on the charge of acquiring assets worth Tk 2 crore 33 lakh 33 thousand 235 and assets worth Tk 40 lakh 27 thousand 233 in the statement of assets submitted.

The case was filed at the Chattogram District Office of the Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday noon. Abu Saeed.

The matter was confirmed by Lutful Kabir Chandan, Deputy Director, District Office 1 of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The accused in the case. Sohel Rana Biswas Mymensingh district Dhobaura police said the burnt Kandulia village. Son of Jinnat Ali. He was the former caretaker of Chittagong Central Jail.

Deputy Director Lutful Kabir Chandan said the case has been filed under sections 26 (2) and 26 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004 and sections 4 (2) and 4 (3) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2012. If any other involvement is found during the investigation of the case, it will be taken into account.

It may be mentioned that on October 25, 2018, Sohel Rana was arrested along with Tk 44.43 lakh, FDR of Tk 2.5 crore, checks of various banks worth Tk 1.30 crore and 12 bottles of Phensidyl.

During the preliminary interrogation, Sohail Rana told the police that 5 lakh of the money was his own and the rest belonged to others. Later, sub-inspector of railway police Ashraf filed two cases against him at Bhairab Railway Police Station under Money Laundering Prevention Act and Narcotics Control Act. The ACC later investigated the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Besides, during the ACC investigation, information was also found that transactions of Tk 15 crore were made in 26 bank accounts in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Jessore in the name of Sohel Rana and his wife and brother-in-law.