Abhishek Bachchan Says He ‘Had a Freak Accident in Chennai’, Resumes Shooting After Surgery

A couple of days back it was reported that Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has suffered a hand injury and is getting treated at a Mumbai hospital. Now, the actor took to social media to write about his ‘freak accident’ that he had on the sets of his upcoming film in Chennai. The actor shared a post-surgery photo of him wearing a cast and informed that he is back to work after his surgery.

His post read, “Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say… The show must go on! And as my father said…. Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. 😉 Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages. 🙏🏽.”

On the professional front, Abhishek last appeared in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and the biographical drama The Big Bull. Next, he will be seen in the upcoming crime thriller Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s comedy-drama Dasvi.

