Abhishek Bachchan ‘Beats’ Coronavirus, Quite Literally, in This Fan Art

Abhishek Bachchan recently headed back home after being tested negative for COVID-19. Besides Amitabh Bachchan being ecstatic at the news of son Abhishek finally getting discharged from the hospital, fans too were overwhelmed with the news.

Recently, junior Bachchan took to his verified Instagram account to post a fan-made illustration of him beating the virus, quite literally. The image shows a beaten up representation of the virus with Abhishek sporting a Jaipur Pink Panthers merchandise and saying, ‘Aur le panga’.

He captioned it as, “Thank you whoever made this. Love it!!! #lepanga #fanart”. He also tagged the team on his post.

Bachchan, who has been very active on social media, has always kept his fans and well-wishers updated on his health and progress. When he tested negative, he took no time to share the news and express gratitude.

He tweeted, “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU! (sic)”

A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

His colleagues from the film industry cheered him up on the day, including Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Athiya Shetty, and Anupam Kher. Sister Shweta Bachchan commented, “We are happy to have you back.”

The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on July 11, along with his father, and has been in an isolation ward since then. While Amitabh returned back home on August 2, Aishwarya returned home with her daughter on July 27.