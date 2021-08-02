Aashram Gave Me a New Life, I’m Doing 14 Projects for OTT Platforms Now

Having 14 projects in the pipeline could seem to be an inconceivable scenario for any actor, but Adhyayan Suman seems to have achieved that impossible. He made a comeback of sorts the 2020 web series Ashram, and that has opened up several opportunities for him. Besides a bunch of web projects and films in Hindi, he is also making his south debut soon. Adhyayan says with Aashram began a new phase in his career after a period of slump when he had no work.

“I have finished shooting for an ensemble cast web series called Prayag Raaj, which was filming in Lucknow. I have also finished the post-production of a film called Entrapped, about a billionaire boy in an extramarital affair with his secretary, how they get trapped in a car and that becomes an adventure. I have a film called Ranchhod with Naseeruddin Shah which I’ll start shooting for this year, absolutely honored to be working with an actor of his stature. Then there is Ashram season 2 that I start shooting from the 13th of September,” Adhyayan told News18 while listing the new projects he has in hand.

He continues to name his upcoming projects, “I have Madrasi Gang which I am shooting for right now, the south debut of mine. I’m also doing a film with Prakash Jha productions that’s in the lines of Jamtara. It’s about this boy who gets conned by a phone call. I’m doing another film with Prakashji, my third project with him, where I play the antagonist. And then there is a gangster drama, which I’m really looking forward to, because I feel it’s on the lines of a Kabir Singh – it’s called Anthony Kalia and is about this boy who sees the gangsters kill his father and how he decides to take revenge when he grows up,”

There’s more. “I’m doing Inspector Avinash with Jio Cinema, which has a massive ensemble cast. I’ll begin shooting for the second schedule soon. Then I’m doing a film called Sindhi Curry, which is about a disjointed, emotionally wrecked family that comes together during the pandemic. Then there’s another film about a guy who falls in love with a girl who’s an artist, and every time she paints online, he decodes her message with his poetry, and how they fall in love with each other. It’s a very Before Sunrise After Sunset, coming of age sort of story.”

If you thought the list was long, that’s because it really is. These are among 14 projects that he has in hand right now. “There was a time in my life where I didn’t have a choice. But I had to work to get to a point where I’m doing about 14 projects on OTT platforms now. I’m also making music and directing. I’m grateful for all that because there was a time for five-six years I had no work. I have fought depression, anxiety, and some very dark times when I felt that there will be no light at the end of the tunnel,” he says.

Adhyayan says the success of Ashram made a huge difference to his career, and many others associated with the show. “Ashram came as my saving grace. Prakash Jha gave me another life, another career. People accepted me as Tinka Singh, which I hadn’t imagined. I am still not doing massive productions or very big shows, but I am able to play different characters, and people are giving me roles where I am leading the pack, which is a big thing for me today,” he says.

While he starts off on a new phase of his acting career, Adhyayan has also managed to keep his passion for music alive, having released several music videos in the recent past. His latest release, Jab Se Dekha, is also directed by him. “I managed to shoot this in one night while I was in Lucknow for Prayag Raaj. It has a very Justin Bieber vibe, he has been a massive inspiration for me. The song has a very chill, international vibe, it’s a Hindi-Punjabi number. Usually my music videos have a narrative, but this one is an out and out commercial glamorous music video where both the boy and the girl are looking nice and the shots are well-composed.”

