AAP MP Sanjay Singh Meets SP Chief Akhiesh Yadav in Lucknow, Terms It ‘Courtesy’ Meet

The Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha Member and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh went on to meet Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Wednesday. The meeting between the two leaders took place at Janeshwar Mishra Trust fueling political speculations of any kind of understanding between SP and AAP regarding some key seats of UP in the NCR region for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. However both the camps have termed the meeting purely as ‘courtesy’ meet.

Speaking to the media after an hour-long meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, Sanjay Singh said, “We both are trying to uproot the BJP from the state. The meeting was good and a wide variety of issues were discussed including the upcoming elections, however no discussion was done on alliance or any kind of seat sharing.”

This was the third meeting between Sanjay Singh and Akhilesh Yadav in recent times. Earlier on Monday, on the occasion of Mulayam Singh’s birthday, there was a meeting between the two leaders. AAP MP Sanjay Singh even tweeted his picture while presenting a bouquet to Mulayam Singh and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Hon’ble Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, the leader of Indian politics. I met him at his residence in Lucknow and wished him a long life.”

Apart from this, Sanjay Singh had also met Akhilesh Yadav on the occasion of Akhilesh Yadav’s birthday in July, when he had praised Akhilesh Yadav and also enumerated the similarities between him and Arvind Kejriwal. Speculations are rife in the political corridors of UP regarding this meeting as some political analysts are not ruling out an understanding between the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party Chief had met Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Jayant Chaudhary at his residence in Lucknow and had indicated firming of alliance between the two parties. It is now expected that a formal announcement of alliance between RLD and SP for 30 to 35 odd seats of Jatland in Western Uttar Pradesh may be done soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.