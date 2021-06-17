Aamir Khan Turns Fanboy During Virtual Fundraising Event, Requests Arijit Singh to Sing

With his soulful voice, singer Arijit Singh has won the hearts of many and it seems actor Aamir Khan is one of them. Aamir turned into a typical fanboy during a recent virtual fundraising event where he shared screen space with Arijit.

During the Checkmate COVID Celebrity Edition event held on Sunday, June 13, Aamir was one of the celebrities who played half-hour simultaneous chess games against five-time world champion and Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. In between the match, Aamir was seen having a conversation with Arijit where he expressed how much of a fan he is of the singer. The actor is then seen requesting Arijit to sing a few lines from any of his songs. The shy singer who was hesitant initially, finally acquiesced and asks Aamir which song he wants him to sing. The actor says in Hindi, “You know my favourite song”, to which Arijit asks which one. Aamir then reveals that the title track of Karan Johar’s 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is his favourite song by the singer.

With this request, Arijit asks for his guitar and sets up the singing atmosphere, while Aamir compliments his singing talent. The actor confessed that even though he has heard Arijit singing during live performances, each time he blows his mind and leaves everything to pay full attention to the singing sensation. Another participant in the virtual meeting asked Arijit to not sing so well that they receive a copyright strike. To this, the singer replied that he would just sing for 30 seconds.

As the singer sets the tuning of the guitar and starts singing, Aamir is seen fully immersed in the performance. As Arijit serenaded the virtual audience, Aamir also joined him in the end and sung a few lines from the song composed by Pritam.

