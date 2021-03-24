Aaliyah Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida’s Spring Break Pics Will Give You Major Travel Goals

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ai are out on a spring break and the glimpses into their trip will leave you craving for holidays. The duo, who is currently in California, took to their respective Instagram accounts to give a sneak-peak into their trip.

Both could be seen donning bikinis and flaunting their toned bodies. While Aaliyah wore an animal-printed two-piece along with a black jacket, Ida opted for a black bikini and paired it with a black leather jacket.

Aaliyah shared her picture and wrote, “Spring Break”. Take a look.

She shared another poolside picture and captioned it, “Staycation at Ryatt Regency, Newport beach with @idaali11.”

Ida, too, shared her picture with a similar caption. “Spring break vibes only”, she wrote.

Previously, Aaliyah Kashyap had uploaded a picture of her clad in lingerie, which had attracted a lot of hate and criticism from internet trolls. To tackle it, she released a Youtube video talking at length about the incident and the impact it left on her. She had also taken to Instagram to share an elaborate post talking about the same.