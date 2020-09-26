A total of 25 people dead in military plane crash in eastern Ukraine

The office said two survivors were at medical facilities in critical condition.
The crash occurred as the Antonov An-26 aircraft came in to land, the prosecutor’s office said.
According to the Ukrainian State Emergency Services, the 27 people aboard were the crew and cadets from a nearby air force university.
At least 10 Antonov An-26 aircraft have been involved crashes since 2017, according to the Geneva-based Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives, including a 2018 crash that occurred during an attempted landing at the Hmeimin Air Base in northwest Syria that killed 39 people.
The An-26 is a twin-engine turboprop airplane manufactured from 1969 to 1986 in Kiev, Ukraine, when the country was part of the former Soviet Union.
