A Quick Look at How the Superfood Flaxseeds are Beneficial for Our Body

Flaxseeds are considered as the ‘functional food’ owing to its innumerable nutritional values.

These brown coloured, crunchy seeds are considered superfoods brimming with a plant based nutrient that is known to possess lignans, fiber, protein, and polyunsaturated fatty acids such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), or omega-3.

What makes flaxseed so beneficial is the fact that it is over 800 times richer in lignans than most other foods.

To reap maximum benefits use flaxseed oil or soak them, or have its ground, powder form (in cereals, yogurt) to facilitate quicker absorption in the body.

Here are some amazing flaxseeds benefit:

Promotes digestive health, relieves constipation: Flaxseeds are rich in dietary fiber. It contains soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber softens stool, helps flush out toxins from intestinal tracts, easily. Also, the presence of insoluble fiber activates the digestive system to eliminate waste through the gut and ensure bowel regularity; thereby relieving constipation.

Controls Diabetes: Flaxseeds effectively regulate insulin activity. The insoluble fiber in flaxseeds are made up of lignans that works wonders by reducing blood sugar levels.

Improves Cardiac health: Flaxseeds are loaded with the amino acids- arginine and glutamine — both of which are beneficial for heart health. They also comprise phytosterols that have a similar structure to cholesterol, but they help prevent the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines. Consumption of adequate flaxseeds lowers blood pressure, bad cholesterol, prevents deposition in arterial walls- leading to prevention of stroke or heart diseases.

Alleviates risk of cancer: Owing to its lignan-rich property, flaxseeds are potent enough to reduce colon, prostrate, skin, breast cancer. Its antiangiogenic properties fend off tumor formation in the body.

The powerful plant compound lignan provides antioxidant, estrogen to the body and enriches it with much-needed nutrition.

Beneficial for the nervous system: Due to the presence of antioxidants, cell-damaging oxidative stress can be delayed. Hence, they prevent premature aging and neurodegenerative diseases (like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s).

Promotes flawless skin, healthy mane: Also flaxseeds’ gel is a wonderful moisturizer for skin and hair. Eating them and applying its oil or gel serve the same miraculous benefits for hair and skin. It reduces flaky, rough skin texture; decreases skin sensitivity, hydrates the scalp and skin.