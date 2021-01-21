A look at Some of the Prettiest Posts by Actress

Bollywood actress and model Kim Sharma turns 41 on Thursday. The actress made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2000 movie Mohabbatein that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The movie was directed by Aditya Chopra and Kim was cast opposite Jugal Hansraj. Kim went on to work in several projects after the hit movie. She did Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (2002), Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar and Zindaggi Rocks among others. She was last seen in the movie Yagam, released in 2010.

A model by profession, Kim has also been a part of several projects and advertisements. Her beauty and style have been impressing many for years. As the birthday girl celebrates her special day, here are our favourite looks from her social media account:

Donning a linen saree by Nafisa Rachel William with a grey blouse and silver jewellery, Kim is exuding her ethereal side in this post.

The actress who follows a strict fitness routine can be seen posing in this natural background with white linen pants and brown bikini top with a white shirt in this picture.

In this Instagram post from December 2020, Kim is seen in a Varun Bahl Pret collection. The actress is striking a fun pose for the camera with her hair loosely tied in a bun.

As the travel restrictions relaxed in the latter half of 2020, Kim also flew to the Maldives for a breath of fresh air. This post from her stay shows how the model spent her rejuvenating days at the seashore.

Kim’s latest Instagram post expresses her pre-birthday excitement where she is seen in a beige satin top and pants.

Here’s wishing Kim Sharma a very happy birthday!