A Look at His Stunning Style Guide

Tom Hiddleston, the suave and charming English actor apart from exuding cinematic brilliance as a bad-ass action hero, Nordic deity, British spy, has effortlessly carved a niche as a fantastic style icon.

Besides winning the Golden Globe award, Tom’s terrific style sense has earned him the GQ award (2017). Undoubtedly, our beloved Marvel villain has been considered as the most stylish man. As the actor turns a year older, let’s take a look at some of his stunning sartorial style choices: