A Look At Finest Performances of the Actor

While big stars ruled the roost in Bollywood, there are also actors who have made a name for themselves on the strength of their acting skills. One such shining example in B-town is none other than Vinay Pathak. Born on July 12, 1968, in Bhojpur District, Bihar, Pathak made his mark in the film industry mostly through his comedy and character roles. It is said that Pathak began to get acting offers while he was pursuing his higher studies at State University of New York at Stony Brook.

On his 52nd birthday today, we remember his some of his best work which left us spellbound:

Bheja Fry: The 2007 off-beat comedy thriller Bheja Fry got actor Pathak his first big break and nomination for IIFA Award for his stellar performance as Bharat Bhusan – the confused tax inspector. Pathak also bagged a Producers Guild Film Award for Best Actor in a Comic role in the comedy gold.

Johnny Gaddar: 2007 was a one-off year for actor Pathak’s fans as they also got to see his nasty streak when he essayed the role of a gangster in the neo-noir thriller flick Johnny Gaddar, which came in for much appreciation of the audience and the critics alike.

Chalo Dilli: The unusual pair of Lara Dutta and Pathak in the 2011 comedy flick Chalo Dilli was well appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Vinay alongside Lara left us awe-struck with their heart-warming performances.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi: The Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi earned Vinay Pathak his first Filmfare Award nomination and his second IIFA Award nomination as he pulled off his role of Balwinder ‘Bobby’ Khosla in the film with great elan.

Gour Hari Dastaan: Among the most memorable performances of Pathak’s acting career, his titular character in the 2015 Anant Mahadevan directorial Gour Hari Dastaan is here to last an eternity in the category of biographical dramas. The film, however, remained unsuccessful at the box office.

