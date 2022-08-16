A Look At Dulquer Salmaan’s Independence Day Celebrations

Dulquer Salmaan is best known for his work in the Malayalam film industry. However, the versatile actor has delivered memorable performances in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi productions as well. Dulquer has won many hearts with his acting chops and charming personality. The 36-year-old has an impressive presence on social media and often posts engrossing content on Instagram. On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Dulquer Salmaan was invited as the chief guest by the Cyberabad Metropolitan Police for the celebrations. And, Dulquer shared a heartwarming video of the grand event on Instagram. In the video, Dulquer can be seen hoisting the national flag and also interacting with the police officers. Dulquer has captioned his post, “Celebrating and wishing all of us a Happy Independence Day. Special thanks to the Cyberabad Metropolitan Police for this wonderful opportunity.”

Dulquer’s Instagram post has gone viral with over 750,000 likes on Instagram. Netizens have hailed Dulquer for the gusto with which he has taken part in the Independence Day celebrations.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is basking in the success of his latest film Sita Ramam. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the epic romantic drama has wreaked havoc at the box office. Sita Ramam has made over Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office. Sita Ramam has done well in International markets as well. Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam has entered the million-dollar club at the US box office.

The film’s premise revolves around the love story of a lieutenant officer of the Indian Army and is set against the Kashmir backdrop of the 1960s.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have essayed the lead roles in Sita Ramam. The audience appreciated the sizzling chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal in the film. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.

