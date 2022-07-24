A Look at Actress Cute Photos, Videos With Rumoured Beau Salman Khan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY IULIA VANTUR: Romanian model and singer Iulia Vantur’s rumoured love connection with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan always manages to steal the limelight. If media reports are to be believed, then the duo met each other when Salman Khan was shooting for Jai Ho. Ever since then, the duo are apparently dating each other but have opted to keep their love life away from the limelight.

Rumours of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur’s wedding have also previously surfaced online, but the duo debunked all the speculations calling them baseless. Moreover, Iulia Vantur has always maintained that she and Salman are ‘just friends’. Today, the Romanian model has turned a year older and on her special day, here we have curated a list of some of their photos and videos together.

Iulia Vantur collaborated with Salman Khan on a couple of music videos together. For the promotion of Main Chala, Iulia reached the stage of Bigg Boss, where the duo did not just have fun conversations together but were also seen dancing to the romantic tunes of their collaborative track. While sharing snippets of their moments together on Instagram, Iulia wrote, “Big Boss is always fun! We had a great time there.”

Although they tend to keep their private life away from the media, the duo has caught the attention of the paparazzi several times while travelling together.

Be it Diwali or Christmas, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur often attend posh Bollywood parties together. Last year, Iulia Vantur looked ethereal in traditional ensembles, and Salman Khan looked dapper in his handsome hunk avatar.

For most of the lockdown, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur worked together to help society. Once they volunteered to distribute food to the needy together. Salman Khan also shared a video of the same stating, “All the people u see in the video were isolated together for the last 7 weeks, so there was no need for social distancing or masks, on the property. Spread positive energy and love. Thank u”.

Not only this, but the superstar also celebrated World Environment day by cleaning their surrounding.

On the special occasion of Salman Khan’s birthday, Iulia recorded him greeting his fans from the balcony of his posh flat. She wrote, “The most beautiful gift one can receive in life… love! Happy birthday”.

