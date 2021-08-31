A Lazy Person’s Ultimate Guide To Exercising While Sitting on A Chair and Working From Home

Let’s face it, working out from home takes a lot of added effort. You will have to find or allocate a designated space for working out, roll out the yoga mat, get the equipment ready, and even then, there are other factors to consider. For example, kids or pets get in the way, or you usually do not have enough time to go through the entire routine, and therefore, you choose not to exercise at all.

What if we tell you that we have a solution for these problems, and you can work out while sitting on your chair and in between your zoom calls, and you will not have to take more than two steps for it? Yes, some very simple exercises help you stay fit while answering endless emails and give you much-needed relaxation on days of heavy work. Here’s a list of those exercises.

Bicep curls with Water Bottles: If you are bored and see yourself sitting too long on Pinterest feed instead of working, it’s time for a quick workout to get you out of your fantasy home board and ground you back to your WFH reality. Use your water bottles as dumbbells and do some bicep and triceps curls while sitting on your chair; it will keep your arms in shape with barely any effort.

Wall sits – This will require you to get up from your chair, but don’t worry, it won’t require any more effort than that. The wall sits doesn’t require special equipment, just a wall. Align yourself against the wall and sit exactly the way you sit on your chair while working. Hold the posture for some minutes, and if you want, try it again a couple of times. After that, please get back to staring at the computer; we are sure you have many email notifications to attend to by now.

Meditate: Inhale and exhale; it is as simple as that. When you notice that your mind has wandered off to worries of a presentation you are yet to prepare or the deadline that will be hard to meet, gradually guide it back to your breath. Meditation isn’t about not thinking, although that’s the popular perception. Instead, it is to help you become more aware of your thoughts, which will train you to regulate them more deftly over time.

Butterfly Wings: This too is an easy and lazy way to get rid of your back pain. In this exercise, sit straight but not stiffly on your chair and touch your shoulders with your fingertips. Keep your elbows pointed out to the sides. Then make small circles on both sides with your elbow movement. Do it five times in the clockwise direction and then five times in anti-clockwise order.

Shoulder Shrugs: Shoulder shrugs alleviate any issues in the trapezius muscles and can be done while sitting on your chair, shrugging the emails you still have to answer and the zoom calls you don’t wish to attend. Slowly bring your shoulders up to your ears, hold for a few seconds and then slowly let the shoulders get back to their positions. And then, chill for a few seconds, and repeat the same movement a few times before getting back to work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here