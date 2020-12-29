A homeless man rescued all the animals at a shelter after it caught on fire

Keith Walker, 53, rushed into the W-Underdogs shelter on December 18 after a fire engulfed its kitchen.

“I was nervous as hell, I’m not going to lie. I was really scared to go in there with all that smoke. But God put me there to save those animals,” Walker told CNN. “If you love a dog, you can love anyone in the world. My dog is my best friend, and I wouldn’t be here without him, so I knew I had to save all those other dogs.”

While the shelter was not completely destroyed, the fire left it uninhabitable, according to W-Underdogs founder Gracie Hamlin.

Luckily, W-Underdogs was only a week away from moving into its new facility in Atlanta, where the animals now reside.