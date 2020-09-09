A German Teenager Creates Mesmerizing Hairstyles And Here Are Some Coolest Ones

লাইফ স্টাইলA German Teenager Creates Mesmerizing Hairstyles And Here Are Some Coolest Onesদ্বারা bdnewstimes - সেপ্টেম্বর ৯, ২০২০01Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Art knows no boundaries and this teenager from Germany has proven this phrase with her mind-blowing talent. (Image: Instagram) A girl by the name Milena Diekmann has been taking Instagram by a storm with her marvellously intricate hairstyles that are guaranteed to make you go WOW! (Image: Instagram) The self-taught hairstylist’s intense braiding and knotting styles are so far-fetched and beyond belief that they almost seem unreal. (Image: Instagram) Her hairdos seem to be straight out of a Game of Thrones character or the kind only spotted on the heads of Disney princesses. (Image: Instagram) Fans of Milena, who goes by the username hairstylist.dream on Instagram, are often reminded of macramé and knitting lessons that they failed at by looking at her fantastic creations. (Image: Instagram) Creating hairstyles from the age of six, Milena has managed to accomplish the most complex braiding techniques on her own. (Image: Instagram) Initially, she began with basic interlacing methods and later picked up various weaving techniques with more innovative ideas. (Image: Instagram) Milena’s fans often write in comments that she is out of the world designs are more complicated than life and rightly so. (Image: Instagram) Milena often uploads tutorials that are equally interesting. She comes up with new ideas combined for a particular style. (Image: Instagram) Her most significant works include elaborate crocheted and knit patterns and resemble basket weaving styles permeated with fish plaits. (Image: Instagram) She often practices on herself and on mannequin heads to get a picture-perfect and seamless look to her conceptions. (Image: Instagram) She creates rainbow hair braids and difficult up-dos that could be ultimate for party or even movies. (Image: Instagram) Milena creates brilliantly themed waterfall braids. (Image: Instagram) She says, “I started by watching YouTube videos and practising hairstyles on myself but I learned most of the (braiding) techniques last year.” (Image: Instagram) She takes about an hour to complete a style depending on the intricacy. Her own favourite is criss-cross basket weave braid. (Image: Instagram)Source link মতামত