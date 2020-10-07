A fine of Tk 10,000 in the mobile court

Nayan Babu, Naogaon : A mill owner has been fined Tk 10,000 by a mobile court for over-stocking paddy and rice in Sapahar, Naogaon.

The mobile court was conducted by Executive Magistrate and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kalyan Chowdhury.

It is learned that on the basis of the news that there is excess stock of paddy and rice, the Executive Magistrate and UNO Kalyan Chowdhury directed to market the stockpiled paddy within the next three days with a fine of Tk 10,000 from the owner Abu Saeed Chowdhury.

The campaign is aimed at curbing the rise of paddy and rice in the current market. Executive Magistrate and UNO Kalyan Chowdhury said the crackdown would continue against those who disobeyed government directives in this regard.