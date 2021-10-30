After the sudden demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, people from all walks of life came together to mourn the unfortunate event. Apart from South celebrities, Bollywood actors and filmmakers, too, expressed their grief. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to write that it is a day of remorse and prayer. His tweet read, “T 4079 – .. a day of remorse and prayer .. two close to the family passed away today .. it is too dark ..”

T 4079 – .. a day of remorse and prayer .. two close to the family passed away today .. it is too dark ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2021

Read: Puneeth Rajkumar Death LIVE Updates: Celebs Mourn Kannada Star’s Demise; Crowd Out of Control at Bengaluru Stadium for Actor’s Final Glimpse

The power star was admitted to a Bangalore hospital on Friday, October 29 after he complained of chest pain. He passed away after a brief time. He was 46 at the time of his demise.

His mortal remains will be put to rest beside the grave of his father, the legendary actor of Kannada cinema Dr Rajkumar in Bengaluru. The order was issued in this regard by senior IAS officer N. Manjunath Prasad, Principle Secretary to the Chief Minister on Friday. The mortal remains of Puneeth Rajkumar are being kept for public view at Kanteerava Stadium till Saturday evening. Thousands of people across the state are pouring in to pay their last respects to their favourite star.

The Kannada actor was remembered by several celebrities like Jr NTR, R Madhavan, Dulquer Salmaan, Suniel Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, among others, on social media.

The Prime Minister of India and the Vice President, too, offered their condolences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.