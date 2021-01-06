A Covid-19 at-home test is now available on Amazon

In many places, on-site Covid-19 tests are available for free or at a low cost. But some consumers may be willing to pay a premium for the convenience of an at-home kit.

DxTerity says its saliva testing kits are already used by more than 130 corporate partners in the US, including Fortune 500 companies and pharmaceutical organizations, the company said. But the ability for consumers to purchase the kit on Amazon is new.

“We want to expand access to customers at home and small businesses,” Bob Terbrueggen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of DxTerity said in a company press release, adding that Amazon is the perfect partner for “expanding access to millions of U.S. customers.”