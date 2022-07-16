A comeback at 35-plus was a real challenge: Dinesh Karthik | Cricket News

CHENNAI: Dinesh Karthik’s career graph has been on the upswing ever since he moved to the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this year. A superb performance with the bat — 330 runs from 16 outings — for the franchise was instrumental in Karthik making a comeback into the Indian T20 side. Back with the national team after almost three years, Karthik has given a good account of himself and will be in action during the upcoming T20 series against the West Indies.
Amidst the numerous comebacks he had made to the India team in the past, Karthik conceded that the latest one was the most challenging. “Making a comeback when you are 35-plus was never going to be easy. I am thankful to everyone who helped me during that phase. I quietly believed in myself and did the hard yards before the IPL, and I am happy things worked well,” Karthik said during the launch of Evocus (Black Alkaline water) here on Friday.
Performing the finishers’ role for RCB gave him the confidence to replicate the same for Team India as well. “The fact that I did so well for RCB has helped me achieve a few important things. It is a journey and I am really enjoying it. With every new day, there is a different challenge. Some challenges you overcome, and some challenges are harder so it has been interesting so far,” Karthik pointed out.
Be it with the bat or behind the mike, Karthik seems to be excelling in every role he does. The 37-year-old feels having a clear-cut role has brought out the best in him. “Be it for the state (Tamil Nadu), IPL or national side — if your role is defined clearly it becomes relatively easier to prepare and focus. One has to adapt and thrive, and I am really enjoying the challenge,” said Karthik.
Team India is on top of the ICC T20 rankings and Karthik is confident of the side doing well at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. “With the kind of talent we have, I am confident of India doing very well in the World Cup,” Karthik, who is likely to turn out for Tiruppur Tamizhans in their next TNPL clash against Kovai Kings in Coimbatore on Saturday, said.
