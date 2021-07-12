9 Traditional Dishes From Odisha You Must Try During Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra; See Images

The Puri Rath Yatra, celebrating Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and his sister Subhadra’s journey to and fro from their aunt’s house, will start on Monday, July 12. This year the yatra will take place just in a small radius around Puri. Like any other festival, this festival is also a cultural extravaganza where one can explore traditional dishes. Here is a list of nine food items one must try if in Puri:

DALMA

Dalma is a mix of lentils and vegetables and is prepared without oil. It is one of the city specials and was added to the President’s food menu after a special request from former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam. A restaurant is also named after this traditional dish.

SANTULA

If you are a vegetarian, you need to try this perfect mix of vegetables. Santula is a vegetable curry mostly served with rice or Indian bread.

RASABALI

Made from pressed cottage cheese, Rasabali is deep-fried till it reddens. This sweet dish is diverse and delicious. The best place to try Rasabali is Jagannath Temple.

PITHA

Made from rice, Pitha is a sweet dish and is served as different versions in Puri. Some of these versions are Mandha Pitha, Endhuri Pitha, Arisa Pitha and Chakuli Pitha.

CHENNA PODA

Best served at sweet shops around the Jagannath Temple, Chenna Poda is a sweet dish which is cooked for several hours. It is made from cottage cheese and caramelised sugar.

MALPUA

This mouth-watering dish is served as the morning food to Lord Jagannath at the Puri Temple. It is made out of cardamoms, coconut, milk and fennel seeds.

KHAJA

Another delicacy during Rath Uatra is Khaja. Refined wheat flour with sugar is made into layered dough, with or without dry fruit or other stuffing, and lightly fried in oil to make khaja. It is one of the most famous sweets of Odisha and is also an offering in the Jagannath Temple, Puri.

UKHUDA

Made by sweetening fried puffed rice, this local sweet dish is also served as Bhog at the Puri Temple.

KHICEDE

Served alongside curd and papad, Khicede is also one of the Lord Jagannath’s maha bhog dishes. Some of ingredients include rice, lentils, coconut, sugar and cinnamon.

