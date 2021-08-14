Amid his ongoing ugly feud with Nisha Rawal, actor Karan Mehra has shared a video with his son Kavish, revealing that he has not seen him in 75 days. Karan was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police after Nisha filed a domestic violence complaint against him. The actress had said that he pushed her against a wall and hit her head. Karan had refuted the reports.

In the video shared on Instagram by Karan, he could be seen playing with his son Kavish. He wrote, “75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting.”

In an interview post Karan’s arrest, Nisha had said that he had pushed her against a wall, which led to a severe injury. She also accused him of cheating on her with his co-star. On the other hand, Karan said in an interview that she was lying about the interview. He said that she abused and spit on him and his parents and inflicted an injury on herself.

In an interview with ANI in June, he also said, “”I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don’t know. I don’t want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It’s heartbreaking to see whatever is happening.”

Karan was arrested by Mumbai Police in May. However, he was released on bail after a few hours.

On the work front, Karan is known for playing Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Hina Khan. Nisha, on the other hand, is known for films like Hastey Hastey Follow Your Heart and the TV show Saath Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. The estranged couple also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5.

