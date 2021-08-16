7 Ways to Naturally Prevent Digestive Disorders

Digestive issues such as constipation, gas, nausea, upset stomach, heartburn or diarrhoea can happen to anyone. These problems can cause major disruptions in your life. However, when these problems occur, it’s also a chance for you to look at your lifestyle and eating habits. With proper healthy diet and lifestyle changes, you can avoid the risk of these problems as well.

From sitting in the right posture while eating and properly chewing on food to sitting upright for at least half an hour after a meal are some of the measures you can take to prevent digestive problems and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Here are 7 natural ways to improve your digestion.

Eat Real Food

Avoid diets with processed foods. Processed foods pose a higher risk of digestive disorders. Consuming a whole food diet, which is high in fibre helps improve your digestion and prevents digestive diseases.

Get Plenty of Fibre

A fibre-loaded diet encourages regular bowel movements and prevents various digestive disorders.

Add Healthy Fats to Your Diet

An adequate amount of fat consumption improves the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients. Omega-3 fatty acids lower inflammation, which protects you from inflammatory bowel diseases.

Stay Hydrated

Less fluid intake is a common cause of constipation. Increase your water consumption by eating fruits and vegetables loaded with high water content and drinking non-caffeinated beverages.

Eat Mindfully

Watch what you eat. Eating slowly and mindfully may help protect against common digestive issues such as indigestion, bloating and gas.

Chew Your Food Properly

Chewing food thoroughly helps in fast and easy digestion. This also produces saliva, which is important for the proper mixing of food in your stomach.

Get Moving

Regular exercise will help improve your digestion and reduce symptoms of constipation. And will also protect against inflammatory bowel conditions.

Takeaway

Consuming a healthy fat, whole-food diet high in fibre and nutrients is considered the first step towards acquiring a good digestive system. Stress reduction, mindful eating, and exercise are also beneficial.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here