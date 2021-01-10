7 Natural Remedies to Reduce Stretch Marks

Stretch marks occur in both the sexes when there is a sudden gain or loss in weight or some form of growth that stretches the skin. Visible red marks occur on the arms, breasts, back, abdomen, buttock, hip and thigh as the elastic fibres of our skin get torn from the weight changes. These marks primarily occur during puberty and pregnancy. They also occur in obese people as well as on bodybuilders. Over time, the scars fade from a dark colour to something paler.

Mentioned below are some of the natural remedies available to reduce such scars.

1. Coconut oil

Oil extracted from Cocos nucifera cannot make older stretch marks go away, but if applied on fresh scars, it can dull them. Coconut oil contains vitamin E and K which rejuvenates skin cells, while the oil’s anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties provide additional benefit to the skin.

2. Almond Oil

It is often used to reduce the visibility of stretch marks. In a clinical trial conducted on women who had become pregnant for the first time, it was found that massaging bitter almond oil on the affected areas helped reduce the formation of stretch marks.

3. Apricot scrub

Apricot seeds are used primarily for exfoliation purposes, or removal of dead and damaged skin. The scrubbing process encourages new skin to generate above the damaged layer. In this way, the stretch marks are also thinned out.

3. Aloe Vera

Studies have noted that aloe vera has properties that aid in healing skin damage. Due to its high water content, aloe vera also has moisturising properties. Aloe vera gel has been found to reduce itching associated with stretch marks.

4. Argan Oil

A study found that argan oil has anti-ageing properties and improves skin elasticity on postmenopausal women. This makes it an effective treatment for scars.

5. Castor Oil

The oil extracted from pressed castor beans is often used as a moisturiser. Application of the oil will help maintain skin elasticity and thereby prevent scarring when skin gets stretched.

6.Lemon Juice

As per studies, lemon is rich in antioxidants which inhibit the production of free radicals that damage cells. This health benefit makes lemon ideal for treating stretch marks.