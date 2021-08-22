7 Iconic On-screen Bollywood Siblings

The love shared by siblings is always a little bit of sunshine and a little bit of rain – imagine life would have been so dull if we didn’t have someone to fight with, and then share our food with. As we celebrate Rakshabandhan today, it’s time to refill our hearts with all the love for the siblings. Bollywood which borrows heavily from real life, is no different when it comes to portraying beautiful relations of siblings through the films.

Since time immemorial, we have been experiencing pretty tales of siblings through ranges of films. As a way of celebrating Rakhi today, we look back at 7 of our most favourite on-screen siblings who have left an indelible mark on our hearts. Brace yourselves for some serious nostalgia:

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Josh

The film traced the lives of two rival gangs of Goa – one that was led by SRK and another by Sharad Kapoor. But what stood out most in the film was the sibling chemistry portrayed by SRK and Aishwarya. They not only played siblings in the film, but twins, and how aptly! Even though they played lovers in Mohabbatein which released soon after, we still prefer Aishwarya and SRK as tapori siblings.

Genelia D’Souza and Prateik Babbar in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

From pouncing on each other when angry to cosying up on a window sill to talk about life – Genelia and Prateik did all that siblings do. Their chemistry is still remembered more than the romantic one that Genelia and Imran Khan shared in the film. From best friends turned indifferent enemies, Genelia and Prateik redefined Tom and Jerry on the silver screen.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Amrita Puri in Kai Po Che

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel 3 Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che saw the debut of Sushant in Bollywood. Set in the backdrop of the Godhra train burning of 2002 and the Gujarat riots in the same year, the intense action drama is loved all over for the portrayal of siblings – Ishaan and Vidya – by Sushant and Amrita Puri. Their love-hate sibling relationship was just too cute to not adore.

Arjun Rampal and Deepika Padukone in Housefull

Without a speck of doubt, Deepika and Arjun played the most good-looking sibling duo in the comedy drama. While Arjun played the role of an overprotective brother, Deepika played the role of Akshay Kumar’s love interest in the film.

Hrithik Roshan and Kanika Tiwari in Agneepath

The beautiful relationship portrayed by Hrithik and Kanika made everyone cry. With Sonu Nigam’s rendition of Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin playing in the background, the actors portrayed sibling love in a heartwarming way.

Farhan Akhtar and Divya Dutta in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

This biopic, based on real-life experiences of athlete Milkha Singh, won hearts for the love that Farhan and Divya shared on screen. Siblings always have your back, no matter what – this message came to life when the characters went lengths to save each other.

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dil Dhadakne Do

The actors broke the stereotypical portrayal of siblings in Bollywood and how. They didn’t have a lot of crying and hugging and PDA, but they understood each other and set examples of a mature camaraderie. However, their chocolate snatching scene made us miss our siblings, too.

It’s that time of the year again – tie a rakhi and watch one of these gems with popcorn and your sibling. After all, they are our first best friends.

