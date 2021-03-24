7-Eleven is opening a taco drive thru

The convenience store chain said Tuesday that it is opening a Laredo Taco location with a drive-thru in Dallas. Typically, Laredo Taco locations can be found in 7-Eleven stores themselves. This is the first drive-thru for the taco chain, as well as the first drive-thru at a corporate-owned 7-Eleven store. Customers can order Slurpees in addition to items from the Laredo Taco menu, which include an assortment of tacos, side dishes and aguas frescas.

During the pandemic, drive-thrus have emerged as a key way for fast-food restaurants to sell to customers. Chains that have relied on them for years, like Taco Bell McDonald’s and Burger King , are unveiling innovative new concepts designed to get more customers through faster. Others, like Chipotle and Shake Shack, are rapidly adding drive-thru locations or opening them for the first time.

“Customers looking for socially distanced ways to grab breakfast, lunch and dinner will really appreciate [the drive-thru] now,” said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven’s chief operating officer, in a statement.

The new drive-thru is attached to one of 7-Eleven’s Evolution stores, where the chain debuts new beverages and offers unique flavors. Customers who go inside will find self-serve specialty coffee, freshly baked pastries and a selection of wine and craft beers, as well as mobile checkout for rewards program users.