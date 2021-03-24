7-Eleven is opening a taco drive thru

The convenience store chain said Tuesday that it is opening a Laredo Taco location with a drive-thru in Dallas. Typically, Laredo Taco locations can be found in 7-Eleven stores themselves. This is the first drive-thru for the taco chain, as well as the first drive-thru at a corporate-owned 7-Eleven store. Customers can order Slurpees in addition to items from the Laredo Taco menu, which include an assortment of tacos, side dishes and aguas frescas.
“Customers looking for socially distanced ways to grab breakfast, lunch and dinner will really appreciate [the drive-thru] now,” said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven’s chief operating officer, in a statement.
The new drive-thru is attached to one of 7-Eleven’s Evolution stores, where the chain debuts new beverages and offers unique flavors. Customers who go inside will find self-serve specialty coffee, freshly baked pastries and a selection of wine and craft beers, as well as mobile checkout for rewards program users.
— CNN Business’s Nathaniel Meyersohn and Rachel Metz contributed to this report.