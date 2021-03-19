7 Best Performances of Die Hard Actor

Die Hard (1988)

Bruce was John McClane, an NYC police officer in this action thriller. The Die Hard franchise gave the actor’s career new heights.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

This Quentin Tarantino directorial had Willis don the character of a boxer (Butch Coolidge) who has gangsters on his tail after he refused to lose a game on purpose. In what is widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time, Willis and other actors delivered the most power-packed performances.

The Fifth Element (1997)

This film directed by Luc Besson was action, adventure and science fiction. Willis was born to play Korben Dallas, a cabbie who discovers a fifth element after finding four.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Willis played a jaded child therapist known as Dr Malcolm Crowe and delivered a memorable performance in this M. Night Shyamalan directed-eerie ghost story.

Sin City (2005)

Willis shows he has what it takes to be an efficacious noir anti-hero. The movie explores the dark town of Basin City and revolves around three different people, who get caught up in violent corruption.

Unbreakable (2000)

M. Night Shymalan and Willis unite again for this mystery-science fiction wherein a young man discovers something implausible about his personal life. Willis in the role of David Dunne, finds himself invincible after he survives one devastating accident.

Twelve Monkeys (1995)

In Terry Gilliam’s masterful post-apocalyptic film, Willis’ character is at the center of all the madness and time travel. He holds the film together with his battered physicality depicting the suffering of a man struggling desperately for sanity and survival.