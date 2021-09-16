7 Best Celebrity Instagram Official Couple Announcements That Melted Our Hearts

Of late, many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have adorably been using Instagram to broadcast their blossoming love and relationship status. It has basically become a way of declaring to the world, yes, we are a thing. While Jennifer Lopez confirmed the return of Bennifer 2.0 with a cosy picture with Ben Affleck on Instagram, Britney Spears surprised her Army when she announced her engagement to Sam Asghari on the social media platform. Back home, Vidyut Jammwal sent the internet into a frenzy when he revealed on Instagram that he got engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

There are a number of celebrities who totally melted our hearts when they decided to bring their love life to Instagram. So, here’s taking a look back at the ways stars like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Gauahar Khan and more have declared their romance on Instagram:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

In June 2018, Nick Jonas had shared his very first Instagram story featuring his now-wife Priyanka Chopra. He had posted a video of her giggling and dancing towards him on a balcony. He had captioned the clip, “Her” alongside a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji. Soon after this, Priyanka shared a photo of the singer and another man (who appeared to be her brother, Siddharth Chopra) on her Instagram story during a beach trip to Goa, India. “My Favourite Men,” she had captioned the shot. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 just four months after they got engaged that July. The couple hosted a multi-day wedding celebration in India which began with a Western wedding on December 1, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt waited some time before letting us into her low-key relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, but once she did, there was no slowing down. The couple is currently going strong together. The actress made her romance Instagram official with Ranbir after she shared a photo of them from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. For the caption, Alia picked an emoticon – one of a leaf, which signifies a summer day or a windy spring.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam surprised fans as she announced her wedding to her Uri director Aditya Dhar on Instagram in June. The actress shared a beautiful picture of them from the ceremony. She stunned in a red saree which was embroidered with intricate silver handiwork.

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani

Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani got engaged on September 1. The actor made the announcement on Instagram and revealed that he proposed to Nandita in his signature Commando style. Vidyut Instagrammed two pictures with Nandita. In the first, they were seen climbing a wall, tied to harnesses and holding each other’s hands. The second one showed them posing in front of the Taj Mahal, with their backs to the camera. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.”

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes

Actress Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes recently made it Instagram official of sorts. This announcement was important because the couple had been teasing fans with cosy photos on their Instagram stories. Kim posted a love-filled picture, in which Leander Paes can’t take his eyes off her. Sharing the same picture on his profile, Leander Paes captioned it: “Magic.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

After months of avoiding questions about their relationship, Gauahar Khan made it official with social media influencer Zaid Darbar via Instagram. She announced their engagement in November 2020 with an adorable post, which was captioned with ring and heart emojis. He shared the same photo on his own Instagram account. The duo tied the knot in December last year.

Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh

Last year, actor Karan Wahi confirmed that he was dating Uditi Singh, putting an end to rumours about their relationship status. Karan took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the two of them together.

Karan had also spoken to SpotboyE about his decision to make his relationship Instagram official. “I know that being an actor, I’m a public figure and anything that I do will become news. I introduced Uditi to the world because I wanted to calm down certain rumours that are afloat. Yes, I took my social media to tell the world that I am with somebody and I am in a happy space,” he had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here