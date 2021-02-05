6 Year Celebration Special of “Ajker Tarunno” Gets a Huge Response

Youth school for Social Entrepreneurs (YSSE) just reached the 6th year of its journey for a rejuvenated society on February 01, 2021! As a continuation of the celebration for this joyous occasion, YSSE arranged a special episode of its regular live show “Ajker Tarunno” on February 4, 2021.

The guest of the 32nd episode of the show was none other than the beloved Noureen Afrose Piya from TikTok. She owns her own successful start-up named “Art’s of PiYa” although she is just in the first year of her studies at a university. Besides, she is also a widely known vlogger and content creator on multiple social media platforms.

The live show got a huge response from the viewers. The joy of anniversary, lively hosting by Sultana Aakhi Noor and the insights of Noureen Afrose Piya made the show a notable success. The show had a staggering 528 views throughout the entire episode. In addition, well-wishers from all over the country and even from Dubai commented on how they were enjoying the show.

Amongst all the fun conversation that happened in the show, the guest had some invaluable thoughts to share for the viewers. Starting with a capital of only 2,000 taka, she managed to make her startup successful in only 2 years through unwavering determination. She had to face haters and people who would ridicule her on her efforts but she decided to push through them. She said that self-doubt is not going to help anyone; to go ahead in life one must at least start with what they have.

According to her, the most important thing is to never do something to hurt others. Doing what you love with passion and determination without thoughts of stampeding others will help you reach your goal. And if there is one message you take from the show, this should be it.

Kashfia Shaoky

Associate, Content Writing Department, YSSE.