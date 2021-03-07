6 Women-led Films and Shows to Look Forward to

March is here which means it’s Women’s History Month. What started in 1978 in California as a “women’s history week” later evolved to become Women’s History Month in 1987 by most nations. Followed by Black History Month of February, March is dedicated to recognising and celebrating female contributions to world’s major events. Some use it an opportunity to bring out washed-out voices, like scientists or other pioneers who may have been side-lined by their male contemporaries during their time.

One field which has the greatest reach among masses globally is arts and entertainment. Even today, majority of films on screen, as well as their behind the scenes production, is male dominated. But it’s gradually changing for the better. For example, many shows and films are now completely female-led (like Orange is the New Black) or women productions (Fleabag or Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). This year is full of female-led films with Thalaivi, Gangubai Kathiavadi, Cinderella, The Quiet Place-2 and Cruella. As for TV shows, the year will have the first minority-played Ms Marvel, Clarice, Aarya s02. And so on.

Here are six shows and films with women-centric storylines or cast that you can watch now or in the coming months.

1. Roohi- Bollywood Film (March 11)

If you’re planning to end your pandemic-induced habit of watching new releases on OTT platforms and return to the theatres, then this horror-comedy is a good place to start. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.

2. Saina- Bollywood film (March 26)

Based on the inspirational life of Indian badminton superstar Saina Nehwal and starring Parineeti Chopra this film will surely motivate and inspire millions.

3. Handmaid’s Tale s04- TV Drama (April 28)

This April, Hulu will continue with the journey of June (Elisabeth Moss) in the dystopian authoritarian world of Gilead. Based on the feminist masterpiece The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, the story deals with women’s life in a world where they have no rights. A must-watch for women-centric storylines.

4. Black Widow- Superhero film (April 29)

Though initially slated for a 2020 release, the film was pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic. After decades of being in the Marvel’s Avengers franchise, female superheroine Black Widow finally gets a solo release that’s all about her. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as the lethal character.

5. Clarice- TV Drama

Released- Prime Video (US domain)

You might need a VPN to watch this stellar show. Set in 1993, the show follows Clarice Starling—star character of the Hannibal series, but without Hannibal! It is a story of a woman in a male-dominated FBI and her fight through bureaucracy while catching serial killers and rapists.

6. Raya and the Last Dragon- Disney film (March 5)

If you loved How to Train Your Dragon, then you will love this one! Most fantasy genre has multiple dragon riders and killers—but most of them are male. This Disney princess is here to turn the tables, as the young girl goes off on her own Dragon adventures where the mythical creature can actually talk!