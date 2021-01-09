6 Uber Cool Attires in which the Duchess Exuded Grace and Class

Kate Middleton is royal, classy and gorgeous. She sure knows how to turn heads in the most dignified fashion. Kate is one of the most beloved, elegant fashionistas, the British royal family ever had. Given her lineage, this lovely Duchess of Cambridge has always been an epitome of grace.

Highly poised she is an exemplary figure when it comes to perfect dressing aesthetics. As the duchess turns 39, let’s take a look at her fashion choices which has enthralled us over the years:

Kate Middleton’s sartorial choices have always left us, plebeians in awe. Like the instance when she donned this bottle green dress with a sleek black belt accentuating her dainty figure. With hazel brown tresses left open adorning her gorgeous face; with minimal accessories, the royal lady looked every bit classy and lovely.

If you have thought that this lady can turn heads only in vibrant colours, then wait till you see this. Kate wore this long, light brown trench coat, with a black turtleneck and looked equally elegant and resplendant. She accessorized it with a sleep chain and pendant; hair brushed aside, left open. What upped the style quotient is the pleated leopard-print skirt by Zara.

Each day setting new standards of fashion, Kate Middleton’s uber cool style is a treasure house for sure. Look at this easy breezy, subtle, formal dress that she has donned. Full- sleeved, printed dress paired with a pair of kitten heels just elevates the style quotient to a surprisingly new level.

She had worn this nude coloured, v-neck top with a cute knee length skirt at the London National Portrait Gallery, where her photographs were exhibited. How awesome she looked with those matching nude pumps, silver necklace adorning her marble white, long neck! She turned up with a little clutch in her hand and wearing a classy wrist watch. Flashing that million dollar smile, Kate went on to set yet another fashion goal.

In an electric blue bejewelled, full-sleeved gown, Kate Middleton looked stunning and graceful to say the least. She dazzled in the outfit while hosting a reception at the Buckingham Palace to mark the 25th anniversary of a youth mental health charity.

Talking about chic fashion, Kate Middleton is the undisputed queen even in this fashion genre. The royalty grabbed eye balls in a white shirt, tucked in her brown bell bottoms, secured with a black belt. Accessorized with a steel coloured watch and drop earrings, the duchess looked every inch drop dead gorgeous.

Wishing Kate Middleton a very happy birthday!