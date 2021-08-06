6 Signs Your Wife is Cheating on You

Faith and trust are the foundations of every single relationship. A spousal betrayal not only destroys relationships, it can also completely kill someone’s self-confidence and even destroy lives. Below are six signs that your wife is cheating on you:

Stops paying attention to small things

Love and its expressions lie in the tiniest of things, such as making coffee or tea for each other, goodbye kisses before leaving for work, or encouraging each other in various fields of life. These are the signs of a happy and healthy relationship. If your wife stops doing all this, then she might be cheating on you.

Increased privacy

If she suddenly changes the passwords of phones and laptops, then there is a possibility that she is cheating. Symptoms of infidelity might include going out of the house while making phone calls, furiously guarding the phone, and frequently clearing search history.

Spending less time together

Marital bonds are strengthened by the amount of time the spouses spend with each other. Whether it’s a date night or simply going on vacations together, spending quality time is important. So if the wife spends less time than before, it might bea cause of worry.

A lot of time at work

When the wife suddenly starts to stay in the office for long periods of time, she is either really inundated with work or she might be seeing someone. However, if she starts going to ‘office’ on weekends as well, then that’s a huge red flag.

Lifestyle changes

If the wife suddenly starts exercising and dieting rigorously, then she might be trying to make herself attractive to someone. Additionally, her being too decked up for work or social occasions might also be a warning sign.

Reluctance to have sex

Women who suddenly lose interest in sex with their husband are more likely to hava an affair. So if the wife loses enthusiasm in bed, chances are that she has found someone else to be her sexual partner.

But these signs may not be enough, it could just be a misunderstanding. It’s always better to discuss before coming to a conclusion that one partner is cheating

