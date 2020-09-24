6 Reasons You Should Eat Blueberries Every Day

Fresh, dried, paste or juice, consuming blueberries in any form every day has plenty of benefits. Blueberries are known as a superfood because of all the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants packed in them – so no wonder this variety of berries is great for your health.

A recently published study in the Journal of Gerontology Series A reveals that consuming 200 grams of blueberries every day can help lower blood pressure levels and alleviate the symptoms of hypertension. The study included 40 participants and observed the effects of drinking 200 grams of blueberry juice over a month’s time. It was found that drinking this amount of pure blueberry juice every day improved the function of blood vessels and therefore reduced the symptoms of high blood pressure too.

But this is just one benefit of consuming blueberries every day. Here are a few more you can get by adding more blueberries to your daily diet.

1. Aids weight loss: Blueberries are the perfect snack if you’re on a weight loss diet. They are packed with dietary fiber and nutrients and can help you feel full for longer. At the same time, blueberries are very low in calories. This can not only help you deal with those cravings but also assist you in shedding the kilos.

2. Fights signs of ageing: Blueberries are packed with vitamins and antioxidants that not only improve the quality of your skin and hair but also reduce the effects of age-related cell damage. Eating blueberries every day can therefore help you naturally slow the effects of ageing.

3. Improves cognitive function: The antioxidants, vitamins and minerals in blueberries also work to reduce oxidative stress on the body and brain, thereby improving brain function. Consuming blueberries is positively linked to memory, cognitive abilities and studies show that it can also slow down age-related cognitive decline.

4. May prevent heart disease: Regular consumption of blueberries is linked to improved blood pressure levels, better insulin sensitivity and a reduction in low-density lipoprotein (LDL or bad cholesterol) levels. All of these benefits are known to improve heart health. So, eating enough blueberries every day may also help you prevent heart disease.

5. Helps prevent infections: Blueberries, like cranberries, are known to boost the immune system so much so that the body is empowered to fight infections. This infection preventing property is particularly applicable in the case of urinary tract infections, which women are especially susceptible to. Eating blueberries may, therefore, help you keep urinary tract and bladder infections at bay.

6. May prevent cancers: Rich in antioxidants, phytochemicals, vitamins, minerals and fiber, blueberries are known to reduce oxidative stress and free radical damage to the body. Both of these factors are associated with high cancer risks. Consuming sufficient amounts of blueberries may, therefore, help you keep cancers at bay.

For more information, read our article on Benefits and side effects of blueberries.

