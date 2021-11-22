6 Offbeat Roles of the ‘Hulk’ Actor That You’ll Love

Born in Wisconsin on November 22, 1967, Mark Ruffalo made his debut with CBS Summer Playhouse (1989) in an episode. He consistently established himself as a credible Hollywood actor, who could do all genres of movies apart from winning hearts as Dr Bruce Banner aka Hulk in Marvel’s cinematic universe. The three-time Oscar winner has been part of several interesting films in his 32-year-long career.On the special occasion of his birthday let’s take a look at 6 films of the Hulk actor that left the audience spellbound:

Rob Bilott

Mark as a high-profile lawyer Rob, who is bold and brazen, was fantastic. This role has been considered as one of his career-best performances. It was a legal thriller called Dark Waters, directed by the great Todd Haynes.

Michael

In the American biographical drama film, Spotlight, Mark essayed the role of journalist Michael Rezendes with such finesse that it got etched in the memories forever of the audiences. His impeccable mastery over his craft once again is proven in this film that earned him the Best Supporting Actor nomination in Academy Award.

Dwight Arno

In the movie Reservation Road, Mark’s role as Dwight Arno, an attorney earned him a lot of critics’ as well as mass appreciation. His performance was achingly beautiful. Directed by Terry George, the film was based on a novel of the same name.

David Schultz

Mark emerged as the soul of the movie Foxcatcher, the biographical sports film. He puts up a compelling performance as David, who is an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler. The rivetingly beautiful performance fetched him the second Oscar nomination.

Terry

The actor delivered a brilliant performance as Terry in the movie You Can Count On Me. Mark’s wonderful portrayal of the character who is deeply disturbed and clueless in life made the movie a must-watch.

Dylan Rhodes

Mark, plays FBI agent and leader of Horsemen, in both the Now You See Me films. His versatility as an actor leaves you stunned as he plays both comedy scenes and serious scenes with aplomb.

