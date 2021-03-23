6 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress

On March 23, 2011, the world lost a shining star as Elizabeth Taylor passed away. This year marks the tenth anniversary of her demise. Born on February 27, 1932 in England, “Liz” Taylor would go on to become one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces in history. Often dubbed the most beautiful woman in the world, her acting prowess in films like A Place in the Sun (1951), Cleopatra (1963), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (1967) awed and impressed audience and critics alike.

Remembering the star today, here are 7 interesting facts about her life.

Eyelash envy: Many women spend time and money on making their eyelashes look more voluminous than reality. However, Taylor was born with a genetic disorder called Distichia which led her to have twice the normal amount of eyelashes. Unfortunately, a section of people born with this defect are prone to heart diseases, something Taylor suffered.

Possible child marriage: Legal age of marriage is different in various states of USA, some states allow weddings as young as 16 as long as it’s done with parental permission. Taylor got married at the young age of 17 to the heir of Hilton Hotels, Conrad ‘Nicky’ Hilton Jr. They divorced a year later.

Getting banned by religious people: The scandalous star had an affair with her co-star Richard Burton, who was married at the time, and Taylor was blamed for the adultery. A Georgia congresswoman tried to ban them from entering the country again.

First woman to be paid in millions: For her role in Cleopatra, Taylor was the first female actor to be paid a million dollars in Hollywood.

Officially a Dame: Taylor received the prestigious title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 67.

Playgirl image: The star was married a total of 8 times to 7 different people (twice married and twice divorced with Richard Burton).