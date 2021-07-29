6 Indian Films About Surrogacy to Watch If You Liked Mimi

The latest Netflix venture Mimi is getting a lot of appreciation from the audience for showing the complex subject of Surrogacy. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi stars Kriti Sanon, in the eponymous role of a dancer who agrees to be a surrogate to bond her Bollywood dreams. Let us take a look at some other Indian film that tackled the subject of surrogacy.

Filhaal

This Meghna Gulzar film shows two friends Rewa Singh (Tabu) and Sia Seth (Sushmita Sen). When Tabu’s married character Rewa cannot conceive a child, her friend steps in to be the surrogate. The film featured power-packed performances by Sushmita Sen and Tabu and also portrayed a very realistic depiction of the changes that a huge step like this can bring to relationships.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Chori Chupke Chupke is one of the first mainstream films in Bollywood that dealt with the subject of Surrogacy. A young couple hire a sex-worker to carry their child for them. However, things get difficult for the couple when she falls in love with the husband and insists on keeping the baby. Starring Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta, this Abbas Mustan film started the discourse around the hushed-up topic, even though the film itself was ridden with Bollywood stereotypes.

Doosri Dulhan

Starring Shabana Azmi, Sharmila Tagore and Victor Banerjee, this 1983 film also revolves around a childless couple who hires a sex-worker to carry their child. Doosri Dulhan was a film way ahead of its time, and hence was not as commercially successful as it could be, if released now. It also showed sex-work in a nuanced and non-judgemental light.

I Am

In Onir’s critically acclaimed anthology I Am, a segment titled I Am Afia was made on the subject of surrogacy. In the film, starring Nandita Das and Purab Kohli, we saw a woman waiting to be impregnated at a fertility clinic. I Am shows how a single woman desires to be a mother but is scared of how the society will treat her unconventional journey

Dasaratham

This 1989 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal by Sibi Malayil is considered to be one of the best films made about surrogacy in India. A rich businessman with no purpose in life but to drink, gets attached to his cousin’s kid and wants to have his own. He then hires a couple, who are desperately in need of money. At first the surrogate just wants to get over with the process, she eventually gets attached to the baby growing in her. Dasaratham has been highly acclaimed and even remade into a Marathi film Mazaa Mulga.

9 Nelalu

This 2001 Telugu film directed by Kranthi Kumar also dealt with the subject of surrogacy. A woman has to agree to be a surrogate for a rich couple to save her grievously injured husband. Down on her luck and backed into a corner, she agrees to be a surrogate. However, more problems come up in her life. This film talked about the social stigma faced by women who decide to be surrogates.

