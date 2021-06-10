6 Actresses Who Owe Their Popularity to the Success of OTT

With the OTT boom in the past 5-6 years, actors are no longer dependent on the big screen to gain popularity. Thanks to the success of their shows on streaming platforms, several actresses have become popular faces, appearing in several web projects. Here’s looking at some of the actresses who have become familiar faces over the past few years thanks to OTT.

Shweta Tripathi: This sweet faced actress has won hearts with several OTT appearances. Her character Golu from Mirzapur has struck a chord with young girls all over the country. She has been part of other popular shows like Tripling, Gone Game, Made In Heaven, Lakhon Mein Ek, The Trip, and many others, which showcase how well she can mould herself into varied characters.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Sobhita Dhulipala not only impresses with her acting chops on screen, but also carries herself with a certain poise that is admirable. She has experimented with various roles, right from Made In Heaven to Bard Of Blood and Ghost Stories. She has been picking up characters where she has the scope to be glamorous as well as showcase her immense acting potential.

Rasika Dugal: From Mirzapur to Out Of Love, Delhi Crime, Made In Heaven and A Suitable Boy, Rasika Dugal has been part of several successful web projects. She is mostly seen donning a simple look in her projects, but always stands out due to her powerful performances, irrespective of whether she is the lead character or the member of an ensemble cast.

Anupriya Goenka: After several film appearances including in the magnum opus Padmaavat and action thriller War, Anupriya starred in web projects like Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, The Final Call, Abhay, Asur, and Aashram. She delivers her roles with finesse and poise, which makes it an even more watchable experience for the viewers as she brings her characters alive onscreen.

Sayani Gupta: She carved a niche for herself with her unconventional looks and out-of-the-box style statement. Add to that her brilliance onscreen in shows like Four More Shots Please and Inside Edge. She has also starred in several films which released on OTT like Pagglait, Axone, Posham Pa.

Mithila Palkar: She came to the fore by the sheer popularity of the web. Her debut series Little Things became a raging hit, prompting more offers for her in the web space. Her cheerful personality resonates with the youth, and Mithila continues to stay true to her image with films like Chopsticks and Tribhanga.

