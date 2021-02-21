5 Yogasanas for Cervical Spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis is the term used to define degeneration of the spine, particularly the vertebral discs, ligaments, cartilage and bones of the neck. The popular term spondylitis, meanwhile, refers only to inflammation in the vertebrae. Spondylosis is an age-related degenerative disease that occurs due to osteoarthritis, unnatural bone growth, repeated stress on the neck or spine due to lifestyle habits, injuries and genetic weakness. Several yoga exercises help reduce the severity of the symptoms and provide long-term benefits. Shared below are five such yogasanas.

1. Vajrasana

This is one of the easiest yoga exercises to relieve cervical spondylosis symptoms. One must sit in a kneeling position and rest the buttocks on the heels of the legs of the toes that point away from them. The hand should be rested on the thighs.

2. Bhujangasana

This yogasana is performed by lying on one’s stomach on a flat surface and then slowly bending one’s head and spine upwards. The palms are used to lift the body. Bhujangasana is also called the cobra pose since cobras are known to raise their hooded head when they see a threat to themselves. This exercise helps relax the stiffness and pain in the neck, shoulders and spinal column.

3. Salabhasana

This exercise is also known as the locust pose since the shape looks similar to that of the insect. The practitioner should lie on their stomach with the palms of their hands facing upward. The upper torso, the arms and the legs will have to be stretched away from the ground vertically. The lower part of the chest, the belly and pelvis will support the body weight. Helps in treating pain in the lower back and strengthens the neck and back muscles.

4. Tadasana

This is a bit difficult to do as it involves standing straight with the knees lifted off the ground with the heels touching each other. Tadasana, or the mountain pose, helps stretch the spine, corrects posture and strengthens back muscles.

5. Kohni Chalana

The practitioner rotates the elbows by touching the shoulder pads with their fingers. This strengthens the shoulder and the neck.