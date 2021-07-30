5 Ways to Celebrate Friendship with Your Best Friend

Friends are our chosen family that stays with us through our good and bad times. It is a bond to cherish throughout life. So, a day dedicated to celebrating your precious friends deserves special attention. In India, friendship day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August and this year the day is falling on August 1. Many people mark the day by tying a friendship band on their friends’ wrists while some believe in spending quality time with their chosen family.

In order to make the day special for your best friend here are five things that you can do:

Video call:Due to the ongoing pandemic, it may not be feasible for you and your friends to meet and celebrate. So, make sure you schedule a video call and spend quality time with each other.

Tie friendship band:There is nothing like sticking to the basics of the day. Tie a friendship band on your friend’s wrist and walk down memory lane with each other.

Send gifts:Surprise your best friend with a cute gift. You can also include a friendship band and the person’s favourite chocolate in the package to make them feel extra special on the day.

Express love on social media:Make a collage or a video of photos with your BFF and share it on social media. You can team it up with a heartfelt caption to make your best friend feel loved.

Spend the day together:There is nothing like spending an entire day with your best friend on an occasion like Friendship Day. It will be a good change from your busy schedule and will also make the day unforgettable. The two of you can do fun activities together like playing games, cooking together, watching movies among other things. This will also allow you time to catch up with your BFF on all their life updates.

