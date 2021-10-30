5 Ways To Aid Growth of Your 6-Month-Old Baby

Everyone loves watching a newborn baby grow and when the baby turns six months old their activities increase. They start laughing, moving their hands and legs and also start listening to what you say. During all this it is also very important to know what six-month-old babies should be doing and what you must teach them. Here are some suggestions which you can use to inculcate some good habits in your baby and this will help in their growth.

1. Everyone gives their children mobiles these days but one should not do that. Keep the mobile phones away from babies as it may harm them in the long run. Attract the babies towards books instead. Show your baby books with colourful photographs of different objects, fruits, animals etc. This will aid their future learning.

2. Babies try to clap as they reach six month or above. Encourage them to do so. They will really love it and this will accelerate their learning of different activities.

3. Children try to talk at this age and make some indistinct noise. Their way of talking is different. Only certain voices come out of their mouths. When the babies do this, talk to them and reciprocate when they smile.

4. Teach the babies about their clothes, toys and other things. Tell them about the things and colours around them by taking their names. The baby tries to learn all these things at this time.

5. You can cover your face with your hands and then remove them. The baby will enjoy this a lot.

Babies are the most adorable and they should be taught the right thing at the right age so that nothing hinders their growth.

(Disclaimer – the information given in this article are based on general knowledge. News 18 does not confirm them. Consult the respective specialist before applying them.)

