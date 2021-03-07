5 Ways To Add Grapes To Your Meal For a Nutrient-rich Palate

Sweet, juicy, crunchy- grapes are amazingly palatable. What makes these bulbous, luscious fruits an indispensable part of our diet is their high nutrient-rich profile. Loaded with anthocyanins – an antioxidant, carotenoids, vitamin C, A, D, potassium, and calcium – grapes are one of the most delicious and versatile snacks that boost immunity, delay ageing, and can be found all year round.

So, why must not you make it a point to have a handful of grapes, every day!

Be it black, green or red, grapes are an interesting addition to a healthy, nutrient-rich meal plan.

Let’s spruce up our meals by including grapes in our diet in the following fun ways:

Smoothies:

Frothy, creamy grapes smoothies are simply delightful. What could be better than a cool, refreshing, green grapes smoothie to satiate your taste buds. Also, grapes being versatile, you can add them with other fruits like banana, strawberry, watermelon and enjoy the smoothie.

Salads:

Make healthy, nutrient-dense salads with grapes and relish your food. There are some amazing recipes that will leave you craving for more owing to their palatable taste. You can have grilled chicken and grape salad with lemon dressing, or cucumber-grape salad or grape-avocado salad with pumpkin seeds.

Breakfast recipes with grapes:

Cereals: There’s nothing like kick-starting your mornings with a delectable bowl of cereals loaded with a generous serving of grapes. They keep you full for a longer period; keep hunger pangs, irritability at bay, provide healthy bones.

a. Quinoa with grapes, pistachios

b. Avocado toast with grapes, radishes

c. Tart recipes with grapes

Grape muffins:

Give an interesting twist to your baked foods by trying grape muffin with peanut butter, or by baking cranberry-grape-cinnamon bread.

Grape juice:

Have homemade grape juice, throw in some ice cubes if you like it chilled and you are good to go. It is one of the simplest and best ways to incorporate grapes in your diet.